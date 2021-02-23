Over 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday
The state reported 513 new COVID-19 cases today along with one new death which was not in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 9,498 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.4 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 30 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 4
- Itasca – 12
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 1
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 2
