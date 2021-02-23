Lakeland PBS

Over 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Nick UrsiniFeb. 23 2021

The state reported 513 new COVID-19 cases today along with one new death which was not in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 9,498 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 30 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Itasca – 12
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 1
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 2

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

