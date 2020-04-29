Lakeland PBS

Over 400 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 18 More Deaths on Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Apr. 29 2020

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 stands at 319 on Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. There have been 18 new deaths reported since yesterday.

Only 22% of cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older but those account for 83% of the deaths.  13% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 4% of deaths are those younger, with the youngest death recorded being a 44-year-old.

There are 4,644 positive cases reported in Minnesota, an increase of 463 since yesterday. That is the largest one day total of new cases found. There have been  66,744 tests administered so far in Minnesota, with 2,915 administered yesterday, which is also the largest one day total of tests administered.

There have been a total of 950 cases requiring hospitalization, and of those, 320 are currently hospitalized, and 119 are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 2,043 have released from isolation so far an increase of 131 since yesterday.

