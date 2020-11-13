Over 40 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,552 new COVID-19 cases today along with 46 newly reported deaths. Health officials also say a record 1,424 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 293 of them in intensive care.

13 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Aitkin County of someone aged 80-84

One in Clearwater County of someone aged 90-94

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94

One in Hubbard County of someone aged 90-94

One in Itasca County of someone aged 55-59

Two in Mille Lacs County, one aged 65-69 and another aged 80-84

Two in Morrison County, one aged 75-79 and another aged over 100

Two in Polk County of someone aged 75-79 and another aged 90-94

Two in Todd County, one aged 75-79 and another aged 90-94

The new cases came from 51,241 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today was at 14.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 433 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 22

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 38

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 112

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 36

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 30

Morrison – 35

Polk – 30

Roseau – 15

Todd – 50

Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today