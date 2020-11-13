Lakeland PBS

Over 40 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 13 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,552 new COVID-19 cases today along with 46 newly reported deaths. Health officials also say a record 1,424 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 293 of them in intensive care.

13 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Aitkin County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Clearwater County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Hubbard County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Itasca County of someone aged 55-59
  • Two in Mille Lacs County, one aged 65-69 and another aged 80-84
  • Two in Morrison County, one aged 75-79 and another aged over 100
  • Two in Polk County of someone aged 75-79 and another aged 90-94
  • Two in Todd County, one aged 75-79 and another aged 90-94

The new cases came from 51,241 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today was at 14.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 433 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 22
  • Beltrami – 27
  • Cass – 38
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 112
  • Hubbard – 16
  • Itasca – 36
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 30
  • Morrison – 35
  • Polk – 30
  • Roseau – 15
  • Todd – 50
  • Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Lakewood’s Motley Clinic Closed Temporarily

Free COVID-19 Screenings to Be Offered to BSU and NTC Students

Performances of “The Last Five Years” in Staples Delayed Until December 3rd

Medical Experts, Bar and Restaurant Owners Speak Out on New Restrictions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.