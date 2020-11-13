Over 40 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in MN Friday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,552 new COVID-19 cases today along with 46 newly reported deaths. Health officials also say a record 1,424 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 293 of them in intensive care.
13 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Aitkin County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Clearwater County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Hubbard County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Itasca County of someone aged 55-59
- Two in Mille Lacs County, one aged 65-69 and another aged 80-84
- Two in Morrison County, one aged 75-79 and another aged over 100
- Two in Polk County of someone aged 75-79 and another aged 90-94
- Two in Todd County, one aged 75-79 and another aged 90-94
The new cases came from 51,241 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today was at 14.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 433 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 22
- Beltrami – 27
- Cass – 38
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 112
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 36
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 30
- Morrison – 35
- Polk – 30
- Roseau – 15
- Todd – 50
- Wadena – 7
