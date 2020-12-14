Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,026 new cases and 18 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

Three of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County of someone aged 80-84

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94

One in Polk County of someone aged 65-69

The new cases came from a total of 45,341 for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 23

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 22

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 11

Morrison – 26

Polk – 17

Roseau – 5

Todd – 7

Wadena – 9

