Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported on Monday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,026 new cases and 18 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
Three of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Polk County of someone aged 65-69
The new cases came from a total of 45,341 for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 23
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 22
- Hubbard – 12
- Itasca – 33
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 26
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 5
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 9
