Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported on Monday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 14 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,026 new cases and 18 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

Three of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Polk County of someone aged 65-69

The new cases came from a total of 45,341 for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 23
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 22
  • Hubbard – 12
  • Itasca – 33
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 26
  • Polk – 17
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 9

