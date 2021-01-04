Lakeland PBS

Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Betsy Melin — Jan. 4 2021

Minnesota health officials reported 3,148 new coronavirus cases today and 13 newly reported deaths.

None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

Today’s new cases came from 9,991 tests for a case positivity rate of 31.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 132 new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 16
  • Cass – 7
  • Crow Wing – 31
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 9
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 23
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 10
  • Wadena – 10

