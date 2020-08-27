Over 300 Cases of COVID-19 Now Reported in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Beltrami County, cases of COVID-19 have now passed 300 for a total of 305 cases with one death reported so far.

There is currently one person hospitalized, and Beltrami County Public Health is monitoring 25 cases at this time. Health officials ask the community to be especially careful now fall is on its way and school will be starting again for the year.

Health officials are still seeing community spread, but say that most spread is coming from family units.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today