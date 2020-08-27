Lakeland PBS

Over 300 Cases of COVID-19 Now Reported in Beltrami County

Betsy Melin — Aug. 26 2020

In Beltrami County, cases of COVID-19 have now passed 300 for a total of 305 cases with one death reported so far.

There is currently one person hospitalized, and Beltrami County Public Health is monitoring 25 cases at this time. Health officials ask the community to be especially careful now fall is on its way and school will be starting again for the year.

Health officials are still seeing community spread, but say that most spread is coming from family units.

