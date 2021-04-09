Over 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 2,659 new COVID-19 cases along with ten new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Mahnomen County resident between 35-39 years old

A Morrison County resident between 95-99 years old

The cases came from 56,647 for a case positivity rate of 4.7 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there 173 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 19

Crow Wing – 39

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 30

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 23

Morrison – 17

Polk – 9

Roseau – 7

Todd – 6

Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today