Over 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 2,659 new COVID-19 cases along with ten new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Mahnomen County resident between 35-39 years old
- A Morrison County resident between 95-99 years old
The cases came from 56,647 for a case positivity rate of 4.7 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there 173 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 19
- Crow Wing – 39
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 30
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 23
- Morrison – 17
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 1
