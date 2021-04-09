Lakeland PBS

Over 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Nick UrsiniApr. 9 2021

The state reported 2,659 new COVID-19 cases along with ten new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A Mahnomen County resident between 35-39 years old
  • A Morrison County resident between 95-99 years old

The cases came from 56,647 for a case positivity rate of 4.7 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there 173 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 19
  • Crow Wing – 39
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 30
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 23
  • Morrison – 17
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

11 People Arrested for Trespassing in Bemidji

New York Mills Business Provides COVID-19 Vaccinations to Employees at Clinic

Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Roadwork to Begin on Highway 210 in Crosby on April 19

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.