Lakeland PBS

Over 25,000 Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with New Cases in Beltrami, Cass and Todd Counties

Betsy Melin — Jun. 2 2020

With many Minnesotan choosing to protest this weekend, cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise dramatically in the coming days.

There are 25,508 cases recorded so far. This is 310 new cases from yesterday. There have been new cases reported in Beltrami, Cass and Todd County.

There have been 22 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota since yesterday. Total death now sits at 1,072.

Testing has been increasing rapidly. There have been 258,747 tests administered so far for COVID-19.

3,134 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 537 are currently hospitalized. There are 248 people currently hospitalized in the ICU. 20,381 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating.

There are now 72 cases in Crow Wing County, up one from yesterday. There have been two deaths in Crow Wing County. In Itasca County, there have been 55 cases reported with 10 deaths, no change from yesterday. There have been 13 cases in Cass County and two deaths reported. There

There have been 16 cases reported in Beltrami County, one more than yesterday. No deaths have been reported.

There have been 10 cases in Wadena County, and fewer than 10 in Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any of them.

Todd County’s number of cases reported has been increasing rapidly, as there have now been 327 cases reported with 8 new reported cases over the weekend. In the last two weeks, total cases jumped from 60 to 327. There are no deaths reported.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

CrossFit Glow in Baxter Hoping to Reopen Soon

Over 1,000 Dead From COVID-19 in Minnesota

15th Annual Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Canceled

Bemidji City Council Considers Outdoor Dining Options and Concerns

Latest Stories

Brainerd Middle School Teacher's Racially Divisive Facebook Posts Under Investigation

Posted on Jun. 2 2020

Victim in Fatal Car Crash In Motley Identified

Posted on Jun. 2 2020

Clafton Departs as Greenway Boys Hockey Head Coach After 5 Years

Posted on Jun. 2 2020

Bemidji Boys Soccer Schedule For 2020 Released

Posted on Jun. 2 2020

Protest in Honor of George Floyd Held in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.