Over 25,000 Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with New Cases in Beltrami, Cass and Todd Counties

With many Minnesotan choosing to protest this weekend, cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise dramatically in the coming days.

There are 25,508 cases recorded so far. This is 310 new cases from yesterday. There have been new cases reported in Beltrami, Cass and Todd County.

There have been 22 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota since yesterday. Total death now sits at 1,072.

Testing has been increasing rapidly. There have been 258,747 tests administered so far for COVID-19.

3,134 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 537 are currently hospitalized. There are 248 people currently hospitalized in the ICU. 20,381 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating.

There are now 72 cases in Crow Wing County, up one from yesterday. There have been two deaths in Crow Wing County. In Itasca County, there have been 55 cases reported with 10 deaths, no change from yesterday. There have been 13 cases in Cass County and two deaths reported. There

There have been 16 cases reported in Beltrami County, one more than yesterday. No deaths have been reported.

There have been 10 cases in Wadena County, and fewer than 10 in Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any of them.

Todd County’s number of cases reported has been increasing rapidly, as there have now been 327 cases reported with 8 new reported cases over the weekend. In the last two weeks, total cases jumped from 60 to 327. There are no deaths reported.

