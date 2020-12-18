Lakeland PBS

Over 2,500 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 18 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,737 new cases and 65 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

10 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County, of someone aged 85-89
  • Three in Cass County one aged 70-74, one aged 80-84 and another aged 90-94
  • One in Clearwater County of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Itasca County of someone aged 85-89
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74
  • Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and one aged 95-99
  • One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 63,994 for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 178 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 32
  • Cass – 20
  • Clearwater -4
  • Crow Wing – 22
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 12
  • Wadena – 8

