Over 2,500 Acres Donated to Paul Bunyan State Forest Near Park Rapids

More than 2,500 acres of forest, lakes, and ponds will soon be added to the Paul Bunyan State Forest.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that it received a 2,529-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land. The donated land is roughly four-square miles of rolling hills of forests, lakes, ponds, and wetlands near Park Rapids and will be managed by the DNR as part of Paul Bunyan State Forest.

Previously owned by PotlatchDeltic, this parcel is surrounded by public land owned by Hubbard County. The DNR says continued stewardship of these lands as working forest maintains its ability to store carbon and provide benefits for generations to come.

Sophie Vorhoff, Minnesota State Director for Trust for Public Land, says that the parcel is one of the largest remaining blocks of private forest in the entire state. She says that keeping this forestland intact will not only allow residents around Hubbard County to enjoy expanded recreational opportunities, but it will also protect water quality for people and wildlife alike.

The announcement coincides with National Public Lands Day, which is held each year on Sept. 23.

