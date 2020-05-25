Lakeland PBS

Over 20,000 Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 25 2020

There have been 1,165 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend. There are 21,315 cases recorded so far. 11.1% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,373 positive tests.

There have been 204,059 tests administered so far for COVID-19. Over 30,000 tests were administered over the weekend.

There have been 39 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota over the weekend. Bringing the total deaths to 881. Of those, 717 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living facilities, representing 81% of deaths.

There are now 56 cases in Crow Wing County with one death. Both Itasca County and Cass County each had one death over the weekend. In Itasca County, there have been 53 cases reported with seven deaths, and there have been 11 cases in Cass County with two deaths. There have been 12 cases reported in Beltrami County, an increase of one since yesterday, and no deaths.

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any.

2,676 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 605 are currently hospitalized. There are 248 people hospitalized in the ICU. 14,816 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating (that number does not include deaths).

