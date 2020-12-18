Over 2,000 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,737 new cases and 65 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County, of someone aged 85-89

Three in Cass County one aged 70-74, one aged 80-84 and another aged 90-94

One in Clearwater County of someone aged 85-89

One in Itasca County of someone aged 85-89

One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74

Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and one aged 95-99

The new cases came from a total of 63,994 for a case positivity rate of 4.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 32

Cass – 20

Clearwater -4

Crow Wing – 22

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 11

Morrison – 14

Polk – 3

Roseau – 11

Todd – 12

Wadena – 8

