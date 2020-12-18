Over 2,000 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases On Friday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,737 new cases and 65 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County, of someone aged 85-89
- Three in Cass County one aged 70-74, one aged 80-84 and another aged 90-94
- One in Clearwater County of someone aged 85-89
- One in Itasca County of someone aged 85-89
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 70-74
- Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and one aged 95-99
The new cases came from a total of 63,994 for a case positivity rate of 4.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 32
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater -4
- Crow Wing – 22
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 11
- Todd – 12
- Wadena – 8
