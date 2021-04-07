Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 2,004 new COVID-19 cases along with 19 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Beltrami County Resident between 90-94 years old
- A Morrison County Resident between 90-94 years old
The new cases came from 25,884 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.7 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there 81 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 19
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 5
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
