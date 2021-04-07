Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 2,004 new COVID-19 cases along with 19 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Beltrami County Resident between 90-94 years old

A Morrison County Resident between 90-94 years old

The new cases came from 25,884 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.7 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there 81 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 19

Itasca – 5

Koochiching – 5

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 11

Morrison – 9

Polk – 8

Roseau – 2

Todd – 3

Wadena – 3

