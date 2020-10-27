Over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Tuesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,178 new COVID-19 cases today. Four of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. Three deaths were within the Lakeland viewing area. One was from Hubbard County, a person between 85 and 89, another from Morrison County in their early 80s. One was a person from Koochiching County between the ages of 75 and 79.
The 2,178 new cases came from a total of 14,784 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 13
- Cass – 11
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 14
- Itasca – 25
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 14
- Morrison – 24
- Polk – 48
- Roseau – 25
- Todd – 37
- Wadena – 14
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.