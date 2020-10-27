Over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,178 new COVID-19 cases today. Four of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. Three deaths were within the Lakeland viewing area. One was from Hubbard County, a person between 85 and 89, another from Morrison County in their early 80s. One was a person from Koochiching County between the ages of 75 and 79.

The 2,178 new cases came from a total of 14,784 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 13

Cass – 11

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 14

Itasca – 25

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 14

Morrison – 24

Polk – 48

Roseau – 25

Todd – 37

Wadena – 14

