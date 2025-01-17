Over 2,000 Arrests During Holiday DWI Enforcement Campaign in MN

Troopers, deputies, and police officers made more than 2,000 arrests during a recent holiday DWI enforcement campaign.

The campaign, which ran from November 27th to December 31st, resulted in 2,079 arrests, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Among the arrests:

An impaired driver with 21 prior DWI convictions was taken off the road thanks to the efforts of a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

A trooper responded to a two-vehicle rear-end crash in Maplewood and arrested one of the drivers who tested at 0.400 blood alcohol level, five times the legal limit

A trooper arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35 in Duluth with a blood alcohol level of 0.19.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety coordinated the campaign, which included extra enforcement, with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.