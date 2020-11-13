Over 200 COVID-19 Cases in Last Seven Days in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 is on the rise across the state. In Itasca County, they have identified 414 cases in the last two weeks.

In just the last seven days, there have been 241 new cases. There have also been 19 deaths total, with 14 people in the hospital and three in the ICU at this time.

At Thursday’s meeting, health officials gave advice on how to have a safe holiday season.

The increased numbers mean that the learning models in the county have moved to two- or three-week resets to try to curb the spread at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today