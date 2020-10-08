Over 20 New COVID-19 Cases Each In Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,276 new cases of COVID-19 cases today, bringing the states total number of to 107,922. The state also reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area.

The 1,276 cases came from a total of 28,404 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.5%. According to data from the state, there were two patients admitted into the hospital yesterday, and two patients were admitted into ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 22

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 25

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 21

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrision – 15

Polk – 10

Roseau – 1

Todd – 10

Wadena – 14

