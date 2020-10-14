Lakeland PBS

Over 20 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Beltrami County Today

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 14 2020

The state reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County today bringing the counties cumulative case total to 683. In addition, the state reported 1,214 new cases and 29 COVID-19 related deaths. One of the deaths was from a resident in Crow Wing county who was in their late 80s and another death was from a resident in Morrison county in their early 50s.

The 1,214 new cases came from a total of 12,197 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positive reported yesterdays was 5% which was down from 5.2% a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing are, the state reported new cases in following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 12

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen- 2

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 19

Polk -21

Todd – 12

 

 

