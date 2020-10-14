Over 20 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Beltrami County Today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County today bringing the counties cumulative case total to 683. In addition, the state reported 1,214 new cases and 29 COVID-19 related deaths. One of the deaths was from a resident in Crow Wing county who was in their late 80s and another death was from a resident in Morrison county in their early 50s.

The 1,214 new cases came from a total of 12,197 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positive reported yesterdays was 5% which was down from 5.2% a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing are, the state reported new cases in following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 12

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen- 2

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 19

Polk -21

Todd – 12

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today