Over 20 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Beltrami County Today
The state reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County today bringing the counties cumulative case total to 683. In addition, the state reported 1,214 new cases and 29 COVID-19 related deaths. One of the deaths was from a resident in Crow Wing county who was in their late 80s and another death was from a resident in Morrison county in their early 50s.
The 1,214 new cases came from a total of 12,197 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positive reported yesterdays was 5% which was down from 5.2% a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing are, the state reported new cases in following counties:
Aitkin – 6
Beltrami – 27
Cass – 6
Crow Wing – 11
Hubbard – 16
Itasca – 12
Koochiching – 1
Mahnomen- 2
Mille Lacs – 13
Morrison – 19
Polk -21
Todd – 12
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.