Over 20 Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County

Betsy Melin — Jun. 9 2020

Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County are slowly increasing. The county’s total now sits at 21 positive cases with no deaths. As of last week, Sanford Health in Bemidji had admitted its first COVID-19 patient.

There have been over 60 cases of COVID-19 in Itasca County, with 11 deaths that include patients from their 50s to their 90s. In Cass County, there have been 12 cases with two deaths. There have been 361 cases in Todd County with two deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are seven COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County, with a total of 86 positive cases

The state now has 28,523 positive cases, an increase of 307 from yesterday. There has been a total of 1,217 deaths. This is 20 more since yesterday.  Those who reside in long-term care or assisted living facilities account for 968 of those deaths, or 80%. The total estimate of completed tests is 360,991.

As of today, the number of patients that are currently hospitalized across the state is a total of 455, those who are hospitalized in ICU sits at 199. These numbers are slowly decreasing.

There are currently 24,221 patients who no longer need isolation.

