Over $2 Million Needed for Randall-Area Flood Recovery and Cleanup

An estimated 40 homes and several businesses were inundated with floodwaters when storms rolled through in late June. The storms were recorded as a 500-year rain event by the National Weather Service.

Now, nearly $100,000 has been raised to support residents affected by the June 23-24 storm that dropped up to 12.3 inches of rain on the Randall area, causing widespread flooding.

“The financial need in Randall is really high for these folks to get their lives back on track,” said Matt Pantzke, Randall City Administrator.

The storms caused Little Elk River to overflow its banks and overrun the Morrison County community. A 500-year rain event means it has a 0.2% chance of occurring again based on historical records.

The Initiative Foundation is partnering with Randall-area community leaders to drive relief and recovery efforts. Fundraising is being funded through individual online donations, local fundraising events and grants from Compeer Financial, and The Funders Network and its Philanthropic Preparedness, Resiliency and Emergency Partnership program.

Appraisers from the state of Minnesota and the Small Business Administration are conducting damage assessments and expect to have an estimated financial figure the week of July 11.

According to a Federal Emergency Management Agency cost estimate, a 1,000-square-foot home flooded with 12 inches of standing water will require nearly $30,000 to repair. That number jumps to more than $70,000 for a 2,500-square-foot home. With 40 homes affected, plus several business, the costs could easily and conservatively exceed $2 million.

Cleanup crews organized by Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster will be onsite in the Randall area on Saturday to help muck out homes. The effort will include mold scraping and sanitization, including heating and cooling systems, plus dry-out operations to make homes livable again.

“We have many homes with significant structural and personal property damage, along with a lot of heating devices and appliances—furnaces, water heaters, washers, dryers,” said Pantzke.

To support Randall-area residents, you can also visit https://www.givemn.org/story/Randall-Flood. This fundraising effort is supported by the Morrison County Area Foundation, a Partner Fund hosted by the Initiative Foundation.

