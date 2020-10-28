Over 1,900 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,916 new COVID-19 cases today.

Sixteen of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. The 1,916 new cases came from a total of 17,230 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.1%. That is nearly double the seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Monday, which was at 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 14

Cass – 14

Clearwater – 13

Crow Wing – 23

Hubbard – 13

Itasca – 7

Koochiching – 4

Mahnomen – 11

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 23

Polk – 55

Roseau – 11

Todd – 7

Wadena – 2

