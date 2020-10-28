Over 1,900 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,916 new COVID-19 cases today.
Sixteen of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. The 1,916 new cases came from a total of 17,230 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.1%. That is nearly double the seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Monday, which was at 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 14
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 13
- Crow Wing – 23
- Hubbard – 13
- Itasca – 7
- Koochiching – 4
- Mahnomen – 11
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 23
- Polk – 55
- Roseau – 11
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 2
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.