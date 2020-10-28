Lakeland PBS

Over 1,900 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Oct. 28 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,916 new COVID-19 cases today.

Sixteen of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. The 1,916 new cases came from a total of 17,230 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.1%. That is nearly double the seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Monday, which was at 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 14
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 13
  • Crow Wing – 23
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 7
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Mahnomen – 11
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 23
  • Polk – 55
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 2

