Over 1,900 Motorists Cited for Seat Belt Violations in ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Law enforcement recently cited more than 1,900 unbelted motorists during a recent “Click It or Ticket” campaign in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety says that from May 20 through June 2, officers, deputies, and troopers from 272 agencies issued 1,922 seat belt citations and 108 child restraint citations. That compares to 2,382 seat belt citations and 130 child seat citations in 2023.

In one instance, Hastings police pulled over a woman wearing her infant in a chest baby carrier. She was issued a child restraint citation.

Preliminary counts show 84 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads in 2023 compared with 87 in 2022 and 110 in 2021.