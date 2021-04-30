Over 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 1,877 new COVID-19 cases today along with 16 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Cass County resident between 85-89 years old
- A Koochiching County resident between 90-94 years old
The cases came from 40,988 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 164 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 29
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 36
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen- 1
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 18
- Polk – 15
- Roseau – 16
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 4
