Over 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

The state reported 1,877 new COVID-19 cases today along with 16 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Cass County resident between 85-89 years old

A Koochiching County resident between 90-94 years old

The cases came from 40,988 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 164 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 29

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 36

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen- 1

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 18

Polk – 15

Roseau – 16

Todd – 9

Wadena – 4

