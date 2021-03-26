Over 1,700 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,714 new COVID-19 cases along with seven new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Morrison County resident between the ages of 65-69 years old

The cases came from 43,866 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 100 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 9

Crow Wing – 14

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 13

Koochiching – 9

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 16

Polk – 5

Roseau – 2

Todd – 6

Wadena – 2

