Over 1,700 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 1,714 new COVID-19 cases along with seven new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Morrison County resident between the ages of 65-69 years old
The cases came from 43,866 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 100 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 9
- Crow Wing – 14
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 13
- Koochiching – 9
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 2
