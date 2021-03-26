Lakeland PBS

Over 1,700 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Nick UrsiniMar. 26 2021

The state reported 1,714 new COVID-19 cases along with seven new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A Morrison County resident between the ages of 65-69 years old

The cases came from 43,866 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 100 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 9
  • Crow Wing – 14
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 13
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Financial Assistance available at BSU, NTC for Students Impacted by COVID-19

Walz Expected to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Minnesotans 16 and Older

Tri-County Health Care to Break Ground on New Facility in May

Beltrami County Fair Board Plans for 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.