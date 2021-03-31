Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 1,660 new COVID-19 cases along with 12 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 22,481 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.4 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 70 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 13
- Itasca – 10
- Koochiching – 4
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 9
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 3
