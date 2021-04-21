Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 1,611 COVID-19 cases today along with 13 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases come from 24,501 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 96 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 20
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 14
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 8
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.