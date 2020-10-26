Lakeland PBS

Over 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Monday

Oct. 26 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,578 new COVID-19 cases today. All four of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. One was within the Lakeland viewing area, a person from Todd County between the ages of 70 and 74.

The 1,578 new cases came from a total of 23,453 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 143 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 12
  • Cass – 7
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 25
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 10
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 13
  • Polk – 27
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 20
  • Wadena – 9

