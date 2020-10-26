Over 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,578 new COVID-19 cases today. All four of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. One was within the Lakeland viewing area, a person from Todd County between the ages of 70 and 74.

The 1,578 new cases came from a total of 23,453 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 143 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 12

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 25

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 10

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 13

Polk – 27

Roseau – 1

Todd – 20

Wadena – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today