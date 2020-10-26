Over 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Monday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,578 new COVID-19 cases today. All four of the deaths were people in congregate care settings. One was within the Lakeland viewing area, a person from Todd County between the ages of 70 and 74.
The 1,578 new cases came from a total of 23,453 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 143 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 12
- Cass – 7
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 25
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 10
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 13
- Polk – 27
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 20
- Wadena – 9
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.