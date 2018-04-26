Over 150 Soldiers From Camp Ripley Will Be Deploying To Kuwait

More than 150 soldiers based out of Camp Ripley will soon be deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Tomorrow the 851st Vertical Engineer Company will leave for Texas and will train for about a month and a half. Once final tests are complete, the group will head out to Kuwait for a nine month long engineer support mission.

With many carpenters, electricians and plumbers in the company, their main focus will be on construction throughout the Middle Easy Command Center. For over 90 percent of the soldiers in the company, this will be their first deployment.

Hear from Capt. Brandon Johnson the Company Commander about how he feels getting ready for deployment.