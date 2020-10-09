Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,401 new cases of COVID-19 cases today, bringing the states total number of to 109,312. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. 12 of those deaths came from those in a long-term care facility or assisted living.

The 1,401 cases came from a total of 31,857 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 19

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 26

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 18

Polk – 6

Roseau – 5

Todd – 10

Wadena – 6

