Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Friday
The state reported 1,401 new cases of COVID-19 cases today, bringing the states total number of to 109,312. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. 12 of those deaths came from those in a long-term care facility or assisted living.
The 1,401 cases came from a total of 31,857 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 19
- Cass – 7
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 26
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 18
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 5
- Todd – 10
- Wadena – 6
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.