Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Friday

Betsy Melin — Oct. 9 2020

The state reported 1,401 new cases of COVID-19 cases today, bringing the states total number of to 109,312. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. 12 of those deaths came from those in a long-term care facility or assisted living.

The 1,401 cases came from a total of 31,857 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 19
  • Cass – 7
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 26
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 18
  • Polk – 6
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 10
  • Wadena – 6

Lakeland News is member supported content.

