Over 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday
The state reported 1,367 new COVID-19 cases along with 3 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 15,492 for a case positivity rate of 8.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 102 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 12
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 22
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 11
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.