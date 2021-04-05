Over 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday
The state reported 1,385 new COVID-19 cases today along with ten new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Crow Wing County resident between 75-79 years old
The new cases came from 37,065 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 108 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 7
- Crow Wing – 22
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 15
- Morrison – 20
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 2
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.