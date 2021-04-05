Over 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,385 new COVID-19 cases today along with ten new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Crow Wing County resident between 75-79 years old

The new cases came from 37,065 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 108 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 7

Crow Wing – 22

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 15

Morrison – 20

Polk – 6

Roseau – 4

Todd – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today