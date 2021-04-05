Lakeland PBS

Over 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Nick UrsiniApr. 5 2021

The state reported 1,385 new COVID-19 cases today along with ten new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A Crow Wing County resident between 75-79 years old

The new cases came from 37,065 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 108 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 7
  • Crow Wing – 22
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 11
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 15
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 6
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Added to Spring Burn Restrictions

Itasca County Residents Encouraged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Brainerd Woman Releasing Debut Book About Minnesota’s Northwoods

Bemidji Jaycees Hosting “Egg My Yard” Event

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.