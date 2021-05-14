Over 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases today along with nine new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 36,823 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 99 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 10
- Crow Wing – 10
- Clearwater – 1
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 5
- Todd – 4
