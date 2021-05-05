Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases today along with 17 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Crow Wing County resident between 65-69 years old
The cases came from 25,827 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 75 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 13
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Morrison – 10
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
