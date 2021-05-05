Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases today along with 17 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Crow Wing County resident between 65-69 years old

The cases came from 25,827 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 75 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 5

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 13

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 1

Morrison – 10

Polk – 8

Roseau – 4

Todd – 3

Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today