Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Nick UrsiniMay. 5 2021

The state reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases today along with 17 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A Crow Wing County resident between 65-69 years old

The cases came from 25,827 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 75 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 5
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 13
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Morrison – 10
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

