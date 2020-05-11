Lakeland PBS

Over 11,000 Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 11 2020

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 now stands at 591. It rose by 57 over the weekend, according to the state Health Department. The vast majority of deaths related to this disease in Minnesota are those residing in long-term care facilities, accounting for 472 deaths.

There are 11,799 positive cases reported in Minnesota. Of those, 1,379 cases are health care workers. The number of tests administered is now over 100,000. There have been 115,781 tests completed so far in Minnesota, and the rate of testing has been increasing quickly, with over 14,000 tests administered this weekend alone.

15% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older, though they account for 82% of the deaths. 12% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 6% of deaths are those younger.

There have been a total of 1,716 cases requiring hospitalization. Of those, 452 are currently hospitalized, and 194 are hospitalized in the ICU. Those numbers are down from Friday. A total of 7,536 patients have released from isolation so far, an increase of 1,839 over the weekend.

