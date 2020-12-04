Over 11,000 Acres of Land to be Returned to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On December 3rd the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed S.199, the Leech Lake Reservation Restoration Act. The bill was sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn. 04). The bill had previously passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent in June 2019, it will now go to the White House for the President’s Signature.

The bill will transfer 11,760 acres of land. According to a release it, “would transfer land from the Chippewa National Forest in Cass County, Minnesota, to the United States Department of Interior, to be held in trust for the benefit of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. This land restoration would honor Tribal sovereignty and allow the Leech Lake Band to invest in its future generations and build more housing to accommodate their growing community.”

Congressman Pete Stauber expressed in a release, “Back in the 1950s, the Secretary of Agriculture wrongly claimed land belonging to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Today, I was proud to help advance legislation that would right this wrong. This legislation is a win-win for everyone involved as it would not only return ownership of the land back to the Band, but it will also help continue the safe delivery of power.”

Sen. Smith and Rep. McCollum said in a release they want to acknowledge the amount and effort that went into the passage. “I want to recognize the decades of work that Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe put into making this possible,” said Sen. Smith. “This historic win belongs to them and future generations who will benefit.”

The Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson commented saying this is a win for Tribal rights.”Passage of this bill helps restore a sense of justice that generations of Leech Lakers have worked to achieve. Our entire community rejoices today, and we again thank Senator Smith, Rep. McCollum and everyone that helped make this day a reality.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today