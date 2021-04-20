Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday
The state reported 1,189 COVID-19 cases along with five new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases come from 15,168 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.8 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 82 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 18
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 17
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 3
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.