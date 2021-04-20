Lakeland PBS

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Nick UrsiniApr. 20 2021

The state reported 1,189 COVID-19 cases along with five new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases come from 15,168 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.8 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 82 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 18
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 17
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 9
  • Morrison – 5
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 3

