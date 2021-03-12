Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases along with 13 new deaths, three of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

Crow Wing County resident between 90-94 years old

Itasca County resident between 70-74 years old

Morrison County resident between 60-64 years old

The cases came from 35,085 tests for a case positivity of 3.2 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 62 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 2

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 5

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 13

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 14

Polk – 4

Roseau – 4

Todd – 3

Wadena – 2

