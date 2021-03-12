Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases along with 13 new deaths, three of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- Crow Wing County resident between 90-94 years old
- Itasca County resident between 70-74 years old
- Morrison County resident between 60-64 years old
The cases came from 35,085 tests for a case positivity of 3.2 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 62 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 2
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 5
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 13
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
