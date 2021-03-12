Lakeland PBS

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Nick UrsiniMar. 12 2021

The state reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases along with 13 new deaths, three of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • Crow Wing County resident between 90-94 years old
  • Itasca County resident between 70-74 years old
  • Morrison County resident between 60-64 years old

The cases came from 35,085 tests for a case positivity of 3.2 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 62 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 2
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 5
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

