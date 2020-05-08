Over 10,000 Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There are 10,088 positive cases reported in Minnesota. Of those, 1,270 cases are health care workers. The number of positive cases has increased by 723 since yesterday The number of tests administered is now over 100,000. There have been 101,270 tests completed so far in Minnesota, and the rate of testing has been increasing quickly, with 3,849 tests administered yesterday alone.

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 rose by 26 today, and the total number of deaths stands at 534, according to the state Health Department. The vast majority of deaths related to this disease in Minnesota are those residing in long-term care facilities, accounting for 434 of the deaths.

16% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older, and those account for 83% of the deaths. 12% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 5% of deaths are those younger.

There have been a total of 1,549 cases requiring hospitalization, an increase of 54 from yesterday. Of those, 473 are currently hospitalized, and 198 are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 5,697 patients have released from isolation so far, an increase of 389 from yesterday.

