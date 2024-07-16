Over 1,000 Unicyclists Gather in Bemidji for Unicon 21 Opening Ceremony

Some people find it difficult enough to ride a bike. But for others, two wheels is just too easy, and that’s where we find unicycling.

Over 1,200 unicyclists from around the entire world have arrived in Bemidji for the International Unicycling Federation World Championship and Convention. Better known as Unicon, the event has been going on for 21 years and brings in people from 28 different countries. Even with all of the events going on, what people have said they are most excited for is meeting other unicyclists from all around the world.

“I have met Americans, Australians, some people from India,” said unicyclist Amanda Laursen from Denmark. “It’s been very, very lovely.”

“I’ve met people from all over,” exclaimed Pauline Peterson from Oregon. “From Germany, France, Australia – it’s quite amazing how people have come here from all over the world.”

“There’s so many people here, I’m just – speechless,” said John Matthews, a unicyclist from Alabama.

The first day of Unicon 21 started off with introductions and traditional Native songs and dances, including a segment that invited all attendees onto the floor. After the openers, Jamey Mossengren, professionally known as the Unicycling Unicorn, showed off his skills by juggling, riding on a 12-foot-high unicorn, and other stunts.

After the show, the crowd started a parade and unicycled their way from the Sanford Center to Paul Bunyan Park.

“Oh, I just love the unicycle parade with all the nationalities getting together and people cheering for us,” said Laursen with a smile. “It was very, very nice and all the locals here are wonderful and have been very good at giving us a great welcome, which is very nice.”

Throughout the convention there will be many different events, with a combination of team and individual competitions in freestyle, basketball, and flaming puck hockey.

“I think for me personally, freestyle is the greatest experience,” Laursen added. “And I am looking forward to group freestyle ’cause my team is competing, and it’s just a wonderful time and everyone’s getting together and it’s the biggest show ever.”

After the parade was over, the unicyclists gathered around the statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe for a group picture to end day one of the two-week celebration.

Unicon has events every day for unicyclists and fans to enjoy all the way through July 26th. The full schedule of which can be found at the Unicon 21 website.