Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths today. One of the deaths came from a Lakeland resident area.

A Morrison County resident between 95-99

The 1,505 new cases came from a total of 42,954 test for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 19

Itasca – 9

Koochiching- 3

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 24

Polk – 4

Roseau – 3

Todd – 9

