Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday
Minnesota health officials reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths today. One of the deaths came from a Lakeland resident area.
- A Morrison County resident between 95-99
The 1,505 new cases came from a total of 42,954 test for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 19
- Itasca – 9
- Koochiching- 3
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 24
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 9
