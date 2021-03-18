Lakeland PBS

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 18 2021

Minnesota health officials reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths today. One of the deaths came from a Lakeland resident area.

  • A Morrison County resident between 95-99

The 1,505 new cases came from a total of 42,954 test for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 6
  • Crow Wing – 19
  • Itasca – 9
  • Koochiching- 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 24
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

