Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Nick UrsiniMar. 17 2021

The state reported 1,046 new COVID-19 along with seven new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 21,047 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.97 percent

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 67 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Itasca – 13
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahonmen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 6
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 8
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 6

