Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 1,046 new COVID-19 along with seven new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 21,047 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.97 percent
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 67 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 7
- Itasca – 13
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 4
- Mahonmen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 8
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 6
