Lakeland PBS

Over 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jun. 1 2020

With many Minnesotans choosing to protest this weekend, cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise dramatically in the coming days. There have been 54 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota this weekend, bringing the total deaths to 1,050.

There are 25,208 cases recorded so far. 10.8% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,725 positive tests.

Testing has been increasing rapidly. There have been 255,592 tests administered so far for COVID-19, with over 20,000 tests administered over the weekend.

3,086 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19, with 56 hospitalized yesterday. As of today, 549 are currently hospitalized. There are 253 people currently hospitalized in the ICU. 19,441 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating. This is a rise of over 2,500 over the weekend.

There are now 71 cases in Crow Wing County, seven additional over the weekend. There has been two deaths in Crow Wing County. In Itasca County, there have been 55 cases reported with ten deaths, this is one additional death over the weekend. There have been 14 cases in Cass County and two deaths reported.

There have been 15 cases reported in Beltrami County. This is one new case reported over the weekend. No deaths have been reported.

There have been 10 cases in Wadena, And fewer than 10 in Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any of them.

Todd County’s number of cases reported has been increasing rapidly, as there have now been 319 cases reported. With 18 new reported cases over the weekend. In the last two weeks, total cases jumped from 60 to 319.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Considers Outdoor Dining Options and Concerns

Operation Sandwich Delivers Weekly Meals Amid COVID-19

In Focus: Musicians Band Together to Send Message of Hope to Frontline Workers

Lakewood Health System’s Eagle Bend Clinic to Reopen on June 1

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Sheriff Address Rumors and Misinformation About Threats In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 1 2020

Two Cass County Crashes End In Fatality According To Sheriff's Office

Posted on Jun. 1 2020

15th Annual Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Canceled

Posted on Jun. 1 2020

Bemidji Enacting Nighttime Curfew in Light of George Floyd Protests

Posted on May. 30 2020

BSU's Neuharth, Thompson Selected as NSIC Honor Student-Athletes

Posted on May. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.