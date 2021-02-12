Lakeland PBS

Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Nick UrsiniFeb. 12 2021

The state today reported 1,058 new COVID-19 cases along with 19 new deaths.

The cases came from 43,554 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.4%

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 61 new cases with no deaths reported.

The 61 new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin-2
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 10
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 10
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 12

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Walz to Loosen Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Crow Wing County Snowplow Drivers Train to Limit Salt Runoff on Area Roads

Over 900 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Thursday

Area Counties Continuing Push to Vaccinate Seniors

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.