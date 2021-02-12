Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state today reported 1,058 new COVID-19 cases along with 19 new deaths.
The cases came from 43,554 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.4%
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 61 new cases with no deaths reported.
The 61 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin-2
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 10
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 12
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.