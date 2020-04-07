Over 1,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In The State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen above 1,000.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday to raise the state’s total to 1,069.

The number of deaths attributed to the new coronavirus rose by four to 34. The department says 120 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, an increase of five since Monday, while 64 were in intensive care Tuesday, up seven since Monday.

Of the positive cases, 549 patients have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials caution that the actual numbers of Minnesotans who’ve contracted COVID-19 are much higher because not everyone qualifies for testing.

The Minnesota Legislature meets Tuesday to approve a bill to ensure that first responders and health care workers who catch COVID-19 will qualify for workers compensation, regardless of whether they can prove they contracted the disease in the line of duty.

