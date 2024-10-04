Over 1,000 Citations Issued During Recent 1-Week ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Law enforcement issued more than 1,000 seat belt and child restraint citations during a recent one-week “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety coordinated the statewide extra enforcement and awareness campaign from September 15th through the 21st. During that time, officers, deputies, and troopers from 257 agencies handed out 1,003 seat belt citations and 48 child restraint citations.

So far this year, there have been 78 unbelted fatalities in Minnesota.