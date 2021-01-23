Over 100 People Attend Annual Brainerd March for Life

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On this date 48 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade. Their decision made abortion legal in the United States at any point of someone’s pregnancy. The court ruled that state laws banning abortions except to save the life of the mother was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.

Today in Brainerd, more than 100 people joined in on the yearly March for Life, advocating their belief that life begins at conception and saying they’ll continue marching until Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Rep. Pete Stauber, who attended the event, says he was happy with today’s turnout. He is also appreciative that the march was safe and thanked Brainerd police for escorting them through the street.

