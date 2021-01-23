Lakeland PBS

Over 100 People Attend Annual Brainerd March for Life

Lakeland News — Jan. 22 2021

On this date 48 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade. Their decision made abortion legal in the United States at any point of someone’s pregnancy. The court ruled that state laws banning abortions except to save the life of the mother was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.

Today in Brainerd, more than 100 people joined in on the yearly March for Life, advocating their belief that life begins at conception and saying they’ll continue marching until Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Rep. Pete Stauber, who attended the event, says he was happy with today’s turnout. He is also appreciative that the march was safe and thanked Brainerd police for escorting them through the street.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Fundraiser Helps Local Catholic School During Pandemic

Brainerd City Council Going with Interim Police Chief

Essentia Health Sports Center Streaming Local Sports

Level 3 Offender Moving to Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.