Over 100 Firefighters Working To Put Out Alexandria Fire

According to a press release from the Alexandria Fire Department, firefighters and first responders from Alexandria, Garfield, Long Prairie, Carlos, and Forada, along with first responders, are responding to a multiple alarm fire in downtown Alexandria.

The fire began early this morning and displaced more than a dozen residents who are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is located on 500 block of the West side of Broadway Street. Four buildings are being demolished to contain the fire, including RM Tattoo, Charlie’s Bazaar, Little Darlings Children’s Boutique, and Raapers Eatery & Ale. Approximately 20 residents who lived above the businesses have been evacuated.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area, which is barricaded at this time.

