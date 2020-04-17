Over 100 Dead due to COVID-19 in Minnesota
As of Friday, April 17th, there have been 111 deaths reported due to COVID-19 according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This is an increase of 17 deaths from yesterday. This is the largest one day increase reported in Minnesota.
There have been a total of 2,071 cases reported in Minnesota. An increase of 159 cases since yesterday.
There have been a total of 518 cases requiring hospitalization. Of those 223 are currently hospitalized, and 106 are hospitalized in the ICU.
46 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday, with a of 1,066 total released from isolation.
