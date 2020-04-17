Over 100 Dead due to COVID-19 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As of Friday, April 17th, there have been 111 deaths reported due to COVID-19 according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This is an increase of 17 deaths from yesterday. This is the largest one day increase reported in Minnesota.

There have been a total of 2,071 cases reported in Minnesota. An increase of 159 cases since yesterday.

There have been a total of 518 cases requiring hospitalization. Of those 223 are currently hospitalized, and 106 are hospitalized in the ICU.

46 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday, with a of 1,066 total released from isolation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today