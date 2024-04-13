Over 100 Cats Removed from Home in Crosby

Authorities removed more than 100 cats from a home in Crosby this week after reports of animal cruelty and neglect, animal hoarding, and unsafe living conditions.

According to a press release from the Crosby Police Department, their offices, along with assistance from the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies, conducted a search warrant at a home in Crosby on Thursday. 101 cats were located and removed, and then were taken to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Anyone missing cats in the Crosby area is encouraged to contact the Tri-County Humane Society at 320-252-0896.