Over 100 Brainerd Area Businesses Partnering With “Lake Country Cares”

Lakeland News — Jun. 16 2020

Lake Country Cares, a pandemic initiative started by members of the Brainerd Lakes area business community, have been working for over a month now to help places of business in the region reopen safely.

Over 100 local businesses from around the region have now partnered with the initiative to help inform the public on how to plan to reopen safely. Lake County Cares’ online platform has individual strategies of each business, sharing which local stores are open and how the community can help practice safe social distancing as well.

For further information about the program, you can visit their website at lakecountrycares.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

